In a move that has left many scratching their heads, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has unveiled a new kit for the national team, the Flames, that has been widely panned by Malawian football fans.

The K400 million two-year sponsorship deal with Admiral, which was supposed to be a positive development for Malawian football, has been overshadowed by the atrocious design of the new kit. Fans have taken to social media to express their outrage and disappointment, with many calling the design a “cheap imitation” of the Nyasa Big Bullets training kit.

Roy View, a prominent football enthusiast, did not mince words in his scathing critique of the design, stating that it should be redesigned before the kit is released to the market. “They can go and redesign it. the good thing is it’s not on the market yet. this is robbing the client (FAM) as if ndizaulere? (For free)”

Roy View’s sentiments were echoed by Bongani Mughogho, who condemned the design, stating that it is a “disgrace” to the nation and undermines the essence of Malawian football.

“No, FAM, you can do better than this awful design,” said Mughogho in a Facebook post. The kit is merely a cheap imitation of the Nyasa Big Bullets training kit, with a simple logo change, which is disrespectful to our nation. We cannot settle for this sort of mediocrity.”

Mughogho added that FAM needs to face consequences for this embarrassment and joined the rest of football enthusiasts who are calling for a redesign.

The FAM’s decision to unveil the kit has raised serious questions about the organization’s competence and commitment to representing Malawian football with pride and dignity.