The Flames, Scorchers, Beach Soccer and all Malawi football national teams will now don a new kit brand following the unveiling of the partnership with the Football Association of Malawi on Saturday.

The colourful event held at the Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre put to light a two-year deal worth ZAR 1.8 million, an equivalent to approximately K200 million investment into Malawi football.

FAM President Fleetwood Haiya, during the event, described the partnership as a significant milestone in the development of the game in Malawi.

Admiral will be providing jerseys for all Malawi football teams, replica jerseys for fans and a varied range of apparel such as tracksuits, golf shirts, bags, caps and other associated merchandise, which will be provided in different tiers of pricing so that even low-income earners can afford.

Said Haiya: “We unveil a product designed to instil confidence in our national teams—the Flames, the Scorchers, and all our junior national teams.

We present a new identity to the millions of Malawians who proudly associate with the beautiful colours of black, red, and green.”

Besides, FAM’s commercial department will partner with e-commerce platforms to launch an online store—allowing fans to purchase official merchandise and have it delivered anywhere in the world.

Malawi national teams have for the past few years been using the Moto branded jerseys, which were being produced in collaboration with Asian firms.

In recent years, Malawi football national teams have been dressed by Moto branded jerseys produced through partnerships with Asian firms, which FAM says has been offering limited benefits to the association.

For this reason, Haiya stated: ‘As part of our commitment to transforming the game, we recognized the need to elevate our national teams’ apparel and adopt a modern, commercially-driven approach. Our goal is to deliver high-quality, world-class products while creating a new merchandise range for our passionate football supporters.”

According to Haiya, the deal is a result of a rigorous selection process that will see Admiral’s new FAM technical partner- work on providing superior quality and an extensive range of merchandise to appeal to Malawi football fans.

FAM becomes the first football association in southern Africa to partner with Admiral as a technical sponsor.

Admiral’s General Manager Roger Livesey in his remarks, pledged support to FAM in the promotion and development of the Malawi game.

‘We are excited to see the Flames and all Malawi national football teams putting on our unique and quality brand that will take Malawi to the heights of success. This partnership will enhance both the brand and FAM internationally,” he said.

Flames captain Christopher John Banda alongside, Dennis Chembezi and Tatenda M”balaka.

Among other dignitaries to the event were FDH Bank Plc-the Flames sponsor-Managing Director Noel Nkulichi who was symbolically presented with a kit as a Malawi Football Senior National Team main sponsor.

Flames and Scorchers coaches Kallisto Pasuwa and Lovemore Fazili, respectively, were also in attendance.

Source: FAM