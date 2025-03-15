As Malawians are oblivious to the name of a presidential candidate who will make it to the state house in September this year, frankly speaking, President Lazarus Chakwera still remains a formidable force in the forthcoming presidential elections.

Fortunately amid economic woes many Malawians are facing, Chakwera has categorically clarified that his first presidential term was spent on laying a good foundation for the benefit of Malawians.

Should Malawians exercise the benefit of doubt by giving Chakwera another second term?

It is therefore against this candid background that this write-up endeavours to outline some potential strengths and weaknesses of President Lazarus Chakwera as a presidential candidate for Malawi 2025 elections.

Chakwera’s Strengths

Anti-Corruption Stance

Although it is perceived that Chakwera regime has failed to implement most of its visions, rhetorically Chakwera has positioned himself as a leader against corruption. This may resonate well with some Malawians who were frustrated with past governance issues.

On the international scene, at the time Chakwera took over power in 2020, Malawi’s corruption perception index was at 30 but rose to 34 in 2024 which is a better score.

Educational Background

With a strong academic background, including a doctorate in theology, Chakwera is seen as an intellectual leader who values education and knowledge.

Under Chakwera’s regime, for instance, Malawians have witnessed an increasing intake of students in public universities.

Political Experience

As the leader of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and having served as the State President of Malawi, Chakwera has significant political experience and understanding of governance issues.

Chakwera also served as the leader of opposition in the National Assembly before ascending to the mantle of state presidency in 2020.

Coalition Building

Chakwera successfully formed a coalition to win the presidency in 2020 demonstrating his ability to unite different political factions.

If Chakwera can assemble his negotiation skills to form a grand electoral alliance, he will have high chances of serving Malawians in his second presidential term.

Focus on Development

Chakwera’s administration has vehemently emphasized on infrastructure development which may appeal to some voters looking for progress.

In fact, Chakwera government is on record to have improved road and railway networks. Furthermore, some houses for police personnel have been completed just to mention a few infrastructural developments under Chakwera regime.

Public Health Initiatives

Chakwera’s government has made significant strides in addressing public health issues, including responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and cholera outbreak among others.

Needless to mention that numerous health facilities have been constructed and renovated under the incumbent leadership.

Youth Engagement

Chakwera has made efforts to engage the youth in politics and governance which is crucial in a country with a young population like Malawi.

Recently, President Chakwera was personally seen engaging with the youth in various fora in the Central, Southern, and Northern regions of Malawi in an attempt to align the State of the Nation Address (SONA) with the aspirations of the youth.

International Relations

Chakwera has tirelessly worked to strengthen Malawi’s international relations which may attract foreign investment and aid.

It is expected by some electorate that Chakwera’s globe trotting adventures may yield some fruits in the near future. Why not give Chakwera a vote of benefit of doubt? Some argue.

Social Justice Advocacy

Chakwera’s commitment to social justice and human rights may resonate with voters who prioritize equity and fairness.

Before making any hallmark decision, Chakwera is on record to have insisted on getting a well researched evidence. Obviously , it sounds logical that Chakwera believes in facts and not on heresies.

Vision for Change

Chakwera has articulated a vision for a “New Malawi,” which can inspire hope and motivate voters seeking change from the status quo.

There are some voters who strongly feel that Chakwera may need more time to transform the country into the envisioned ‘Chakwera’s new Malawi’.

Chakwera’s Weaknesses

Economic Challenges

Malawi continues to face significant economic issues, including poverty and unemployment which could be a liability for his campaign.

Public Discontent

There have been growing frustrations among the populace regarding the pace of reforms and the effectiveness of his administration.

A number of concerning issues include nepotism , regionalism, favouritism, worsening economy and open tolerance to rampant corruption.

It is pathetically embarrassing that the standard of public service delivery has drastically dwindled under Chakwera’s regime.

Internal Party Divisions

The MCP has faced internal conflicts and dissent which could undermine his campaign efforts.

It is not surprising that the media is usually awash with internal latest updates and intelligence secrets in Chakwera’s government machinery. One would question as to which insider spills the beans.

Dependence on Coalition Partners

,Chakwera’s reliance on coalition partners will create vulnerabilities especially at the time when Saulos Chilima who hugely assisted Chakwera to ascend to power is no more.

Implementation of Promises

Obviously, critics still point to unfulfilled promises made during his initial campaign, which could affect voter trust.

Some of the major unmet expectations include dilapidated living standards of local Malawians, unaddressed high incidences of corruption and exorbitant government expenditure coupled with exponential domestic and foreign debt accumulation.

Corruption Allegations

Despite Chakwera’s anti-corruption stance, a litany of allegations or scandals involving his administration have damaged his credibility.

Chakwera is believed to be among the richest persons in Malawi suddenly coming from the pastorhood background.

Chakwera’s son, Nick and the most celebrated Minister, Vitu Mumba are perceived to be the mastermind behind the unprocedural procurement of the digitised passport immigration system.

Needless to say that there is selective justice in prosecuting corruption related cases with Chakwera government shielding MCP diehards including Kezzie Msukwa and others.

Limited Experience in Executive Roles

While Chakwera has political experience, some argue that he lacks extensive executive experience in managing a government.

There is substantial evidence that there are times when President Chakwera was directed what to do.

For example, some schools of thought surmise that Chakwera failed to reshuffle his first cabinet within six months, as promised, for fear of firing his masters. Paradoxically, he couldn’t honour his promise even after the death of his vice president Sidik Mia.

Public Perception of Leadership Style

Some voters perceive his leadership style as indecisive or overly cautious which will affect his voting appeal.

In fact, some political analysts are of the view that if President Chakwera had the audacity and governance acumen to rope in Vitu Mumba and Peter Dimba at an earlier stage as cabinet ministers, Chakwera would have stood better chances of emerging a victor in the next elections.

Challenges in Rural Areas

Malawians in the rural areas are most hit by Chakwera’s poor economic, fiscal and monetary policies. Unfortunately, most voters come from the rural areas.

Opposition Strength

The emergence of strong opposition candidates or parties will pose a significant challenge to Chakwera’s re-election efforts.

In the similar event to the run up to 2020 fresh presidential elections, what if opposition parties such as DPP, UDF, PP Aford, UTM and other parties form a grand electoral alliance against the ruling MCP?

In conclusion, Chakwera’s victory in the next presidential race is hugely dependent upon a multiplicity of factors. It is therefore recommended that he strategises on leveraging his strengths while overshadowing his weaknesses.