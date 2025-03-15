A long-standing land dispute between the Ng’onga Community, Balaka District Council, and Portland Cement Limited has reached a boiling point, with violent clashes reported between community members and law enforcement.

The dispute centres on allegations of inadequate compensation paid to Ng’onga Community members for their land, which was acquired by Portland Cement Limited. Despite numerous attempts at dialogue, the community’s grievances remain unaddressed, leading to growing frustration and tensions.

In a recent incident, community members staged a protest at the Portland Cement factory, blocking trucks from entering or leaving the premises. The police were called in to intervene, resulting in injuries, arrests, and property damage.

The Balaka Civil Society Organisations Network has stepped in to mediate the dispute, calling for calm and urging all parties to pursue a peaceful resolution.

“We are alarmed by the escalating violence and the lack of progress in resolving this dispute,” said Hariex Chimutu, Chairman of the Balaka Civil Society Organisation. “We urge all parties to work towards a peaceful and fair resolution.”

The CSO network has been working to facilitate dialogue between the parties involved, meeting with the Officer in Charge of Police to advocate for peaceful dispersal of rioters. The network has also held an emergency meeting with the council Chair and the Chair for Development to push for an expedited resolution to the dispute.

As tensions remain high, the Balaka Civil Society Organisations Network has reiterated its call for a peaceful and fair resolution to the land dispute, emphasizing the importance of protecting civic space and resolving conflicts peacefully.