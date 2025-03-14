A Phalombe-based youth-oriented organization called Tiwasamale has asked young people to take the lead in caring for their surroundings in a bid to keep their communities clean and free from waterborne diseases such as cholera.

Speaking in an interview after cleaning the surroundings of Phalombe Market and clearing blocked drainages, the Executive Director of the organization, Gift Kasanga, urged young people to take a leading role in clean-up exercises without relying on the council, as this will affect the sustainability of the initiative. He emphasized that they should own it.

“As young people, we need to take responsibility for caring for the environment we live in. Instead of relying on the council to clean our surroundings, such as in the market, we have the responsibility to keep it neat and free from diseases,” he said.

In his remarks, Phalombe District Youth Officer Halson Bulangeti stated that the initiative by the organization demonstrates a positive mindset change among young people, and he asked others to emulate this spirit.

“We commend the Tiwasamale Youth Led group for mobilizing youth clubs and sectors to clean Phalombe markets and communities and clear blocked drainages. This initiative promotes cleanliness and sanitation and allows rainwater to flow freely, thereby reducing floods. It demonstrates a positive mindset change among young people. We encourage all youth to adopt similar initiatives, embracing their role as today’s and tomorrow’s leaders,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Officer at Phalombe District Council, Yasin Mtesha Mbewe, has applauded the youth, adding that involving young people in clean-up exercises will spur the sustainability of the initiative.

“As a council, we would like to thank these young people for showing up to undertake this initiative. Sanitation and hygiene are the responsibility of everyone. With these young people at the forefront, we feel that this will be sustainable. I urge all the young people to take a leaf from this,” he said.