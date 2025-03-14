The Marianist Institute of Rural Artisans for Christian Life Education (MIRACLE), through its Skills for A Vibrant Economy (SAVE) Project, aims to equip 400 youths in Karonga District with vocational skills to enhance their economic opportunities.

MIRACLE Technical Institute Principal Wanangwa Sichone highlighted this during a District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting on Thursday in Karonga.

Sichone said the project seeks to improve the scope and quality of technical skills training, ensuring equitable access to market opportunities and promoting inclusion by accommodating youths with special needs.

“We will partner with the Malawi Council for Disability Affairs (MACODA) and the district social welfare office to maximize youth enrollment, and the institution will train staff on how to support and handle students with diverse needs”, she explained.

She further added that the introduction of a livestock management program covering cattle, goats, chickens, and pigs, aims to boost the economic status of young people engaged in small-scale livestock businesses by enhancing their skills and improving production quality.

“Youths already running small livestock businesses will gain valuable skills through this program, enabling them to produce higher-quality livestock and increase their income,” Sichone explained.

Karonga District Council’s Chief Education Officer, Emmanuel Mwalirino, praised the initiative, describing it as essential for youth economic empowerment, educational growth, and a stepping stone towards achieving the MW2063.

He encouraged young people to seize the opportunity to gain social and economic independence through the program.

Founded in 1999 by the Marianist Brothers of the Roman Catholic Church and accredited by TEVETA in 2005, MIRACLE Technical Institute offers various technical programs, including electrical installation and electronics, tailoring and fashion design, and basic computer studies.

By Wakisa Myamba