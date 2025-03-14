Two people, a motorcycle rider and his passenger, have died after a head-on collision with a minibus at Chingoli village along the M3 road in Machinga.

Public Relations Officer for Machinga Police Station Sergeant Western Kansire has told Malawi24 that the deceased have been identified as Mussa Bwanausi, 32 and his passenger Biliati Cassim, 28.

He said the minibus, registration number CK 8724 Toyota Hiace, was being driven by Ndaona Bwenzani, aged 40, of Kalonga village, Traditional Authority Mpondasi in Mangochi, was coming from the direction of Zomba heading to Liwonde with six (6) passengers, on board.

Sergeant Kansire further said that upon arrival at Chingoli village, the driver was avoiding potholes, and he collided head-on with an unregistered big boy motorcycle driven by Mussa Bwenzani, who had a pillion passenger Biliati Cassim.

Due to the impact, both the rider and pillion passenger sustained severe head injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Machinga District Hospital.

The driver of the motor vehicle sustained minor injuries while the passengers had no injuries.

Currently, the driver is in custody pending court proceedings after paperwork to answer the charge of causing death by reckless driving.

Meanwhile, Police are urging all drivers to observe speed limits and observe road signs and regulations all the time to avoid similar accidents.

Both deceased persons hailed from Katete village, Traditional Authority Malemia in Zomba.