Faith-based organisation Passion Center for the Children in Zomba has graduated 14 youths with technical and vocational skills and has since provided the youth with start-up tools.

The centre also awarded the youth comprising 10 young men and four young women, with certificates on top of the start-up tools.

Passion Center for the Children, Executive Director Pastor Saul Mateyu, said the centre started providing technical and vocational skills training in 2023 to empower the youth.

He said this was the second cohort of youth to graduate from the centre and expressed satisfaction with the youth empowerment strategy.

He therefore encouraged the newly graduated youths to make use of the skills acquired from the centre and urged the youth never to sell the tools

“We are grateful to TEVETA for accrediting the centre to offer technical and vocational skills training to the youths,” Mateyu said.

Zomba District Youth Officer Sophie Mzunga hailed the Passion Center for the Children for continuing to empower the youth with technical and vocational skills, adding that this is in line with Malawi’s 2063 Vision.

She appealed to the youth to get organised and employ themselves other than waiting to be employed.

At the end of the training, Passion Center for the Children provided the newly graduated youth with carpentry, and bricklaying tools apart from sewing machines as start-up capital.

One of the youths, Lonjezo Mulele, said he would get self-employed to earn a living,g and he thanked the centre for training him.

Earlier on, the President of Passion Centre for the Children in the World, Pastor Erick Sythof said it is the mission of the centre to offer needy children an opportunity to live a meaningful life.