The Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) has assured the general public that the case between celebrated musician Dan Lu and its employee will proceed to court until justice is served.

This has been revealed by LWB spokesperson Chisomo Chibwana, who emphasized that the case will not be terminated in court and the counsel of LBW is working on it.

The reports indicate that the victim sustained a serious injury to her arm, was hospitalized, and is now receiving treatment at home.

Dan Lu is being accused of assaulting an LWB employee, a woman, and injuring her arm at his house while she was on duty.