The devastating impact of Tropical Cyclone Jude has continued to worsen, with the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) reporting a significant increase in the number of affected individuals. The latest figures indicate that 11,370 people, representing approximately 2,527 households, have been affected by the cyclone.

Phalombe District Council has borne the brunt of the disaster, with 5,634 people affected, closely followed by Nsanje, which has reported 2,007 affected individuals. The cyclone’s aftermath has left a trail of destruction, displacing 3,029 people and prompting the establishment of six camps to provide shelter.

According to Chipiliro Khamula, Spokesperson for DoDMA, rescue operations are ongoing, with 15 people reported to have sustained injuries. The national Search and Rescue team is working tirelessly to locate three people who went missing after a boat capsized in Ruo River, Nsanje.

As the situation continues to unfold, DoDMA is working to provide assistance to affected households and ensure the safety of those displaced by the cyclone.