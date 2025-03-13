The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has emphasized the critical role of families in ensuring that incarcerated individuals do not lose their right to vote due to missing identification documents.

During an inspection of the voter transfer process at Mzimba Prison, MEC Commissioner Richard Chapweteka highlighted that many inmates face challenges in providing accurate personal details, such as their date of birth and registered names in the National Registration Bureau (NRB) system.

“Some inmates struggle to recall essential details required for voter transfer. Without the correct information, they may be unable to register at their current polling centres. We urge families to assist by providing or sending copies of their national IDs and any necessary documentation,” Chapweteka said.

MEC warned that inmates who fail to update their records might be disenfranchised in the upcoming elections. Many prisoners were initially registered in different locations but will still be serving their sentences on election day, making the transfer process essential for their participation.

The voter transfer exercise is currently underway in Mzimba, Lilongwe, Lilongwe City, Mangochi, Mangochi Municipality, Mwanza, Chikwawa, and Nsanje.

MEC reaffirmed that voting is a fundamental right, including for inmates, and called on families to act swiftly. The commission also assured that measures have been put in place to facilitate a smooth process, but the timely submission of documents remains crucial to ensuring all eligible prisoners can vote.