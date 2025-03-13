The Malawi Civil Society-led Black Movement Empowerment (MaBLEM), a national network of all progressive civil society organizations pushing for the black empowerment agenda, fears Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, will not get a fair trial once extradited to South Africa.

The grouping argues that the move is only a recipe for more danger and persecution against the Bushiris.

In a statement co-signed by the grouping’s chairperson, Robert James Mkwezalamba and coordinator, Fryson Chodzi, the South African government has not been transparent in its dealings with the Malawian Courts, adding that they engaged the South African authorities to address these concerns.

However, the South African government remained elusive and failed to take action against individuals within their state apparatus who extorted prophet Bushiri and even went as far as fabricating rape charges against them.

“This ruling disregards the overwhelming evidence of persecution, threats and attempts on their lives. By approving their extradition, the court has effectively sent them into grave danger, ignoring the serious risks they face,” reads part of the statement.

The statement adds that while MaBLEM upholds the principle that every individual is innocent until proven guilty, the hostile environment in South Africa makes it impossible for the Bushiri to receive a fair trial.

MaBLEM has since called upon Bushiri’s legal team to challenge the ruling and explore all available legal avenues to prevent the extradition process from flourishing.

The grouping has since warned of mobilizing Malawians to take to the streets in a peaceful protest against the ruling and any subsequent court decisions that fail to prioritize the safety and fundamental rights of Malawians.

The Bushiri’s were answering multiple criminal charges in South African Courts bordering on rape, money laundering and immigration violations. They were later granted bail pending trial but failed to comply with their bail conditions and fled to Malawi in unknown circumstances.

After their escape, South Africa submitted an extradition request to Malawi.

In its ruling yesterday, the High Court Judge, Madalitso Chimwaza, who was delivering the ruling as Chief Resident Magistrate, ruled in favour of the South African government.

However, Chimwaza suspended his initial ruling for 30 days that prophet Bushiri and his wife, Mary, be put in custody awaiting extradition to South Africa.