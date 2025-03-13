In the recent Exclusive Interview hosted by Leah Malekano of Zodiak Broadcasting Station, former head of state Joyce Banda (JB) exuded brevity and leadership when she articulated her vision for Malawi.

It is noteworthy that JB reminded Malawians that her government managed to ensure the availability of fuel, forex, and electricity within her first 100 days of being in power.

Will JB be a panacea to the current economic woes which are rampant in Malawi?

In my previous article, I attempted to outline some strengths and weaknesses of Dalitso Kabambe and Atupele Muluzi as presidential aspirants.

In the same arguments, this write-up tackles 10 opportunities and 10 challenges of JB as a presidential candidate in the forthcoming presidential race.

JB’s Strengths

Experience

Joyce Banda served as President from 2012 to 2014 and has held various ministerial positions including Minister of Home Affairs, giving her significant political experience.

Pioneering Female Leadership

As one of the few female presidents in Africa, she represents a symbol of women’s empowerment and leadership. This presents an opportunity for females to support one another.

Economic Reforms

During her presidency, she implemented several economic reforms aimed at stabilizing the economy and improving governance. Let me reiterate that Malawians appreciate that within 100 days of being in power, there was adequate availability of forex in the country.

International Relations

JB has established strong international ties, which could benefit Malawi in terms of foreign aid and investment.

Social Programs

She is known for her focus on social issues, including education and health, which resonate with many voters.

For instance, during her regime, the maternal mortality rate drastically dwindled. JB constructed houses for the elderly.

Advocacy for Women and Children

Her advocacy for women’s rights and children’s welfare has garnered her support from various NGOs and international organizations. It is well documented that JB assisted women in initiating businesses.

Public Speaking Skills

JB is an effective communicator, which can help her connect with voters and articulate her vision. It must emphasised that JB has been invited to speak at various international conferences.

Resilience

Her ability to navigate political challenges and controversies demonstrates her resilience and determination. Despite her downfall in 2014, JB has survived politically till now when she is vying again for the presidency.

Support from other opposition parties

There is a high chance that the opposition parties will gang up to form an electoral alliance which may enhance her chances of forming a government.

Global Recognition

She has received international accolades for her work, which may enhance her credibility on the global stage such as the Women of Substance Award in 2010.

JB’s Weaknesses

Controversial Presidency

Her time in office was marked by controversies, including allegations of corruption dubbed cashgate and governance issues, which could mostly compromise her chances of re-election.

Economic Challenges

At a later stage, Malawi faced significant economic challenges during her presidency, which may lead voters to question her economic management.

Political Divisions

The political landscape in Malawi is often polarized, and she may struggle to unite different factions. The People’s Party whose president is JB still enjoys a minority popularity in Malawi.

Limited Support Base

She may not have a strong grassroots support base compared to other candidates, particularly if she is seen as an outsider. Unlike the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), her party, PP, has no well-identifiable stronghold region.

Public Perception

Voters may have a negative perception of her leadership style or decisions made during her presidency. There is another school of thought that JB was just a puppet of the international donor partners implementing their policies willy-nilly.

Gender Bias

As a female candidate, she may face gender-based biases that could affect her campaign. Statistics reveal that instead of supporting their fellow woman in the 2014 presidential elections, most females did not vote for her.

Lack of a Clear Vision

During the recent Zodiak Station interview, JB failed to articulate a clear and compelling recovery plan for Malawi. Her reliance on handouts from international donor partners may not have resonated favorably with some voters.

Age and Health Concerns

If JB stands again for presidency, it is speculative that concerns about her health and ability to serve the country may arise among voters. At 74, JB will be the second oldest presidential candidate with Peter Mutharika at 84 as the oldest.

Competition from New Candidates

The emergence of new political figures such as Dalitso Kabambe may overshadow her candidacy and appeal to younger voters.

Economic Recovery

Malawians are looking forward to a presidential candidate who can competently articulate how Malawi’s economic meltdown will be resuscitated. Unfortunately, JB seems to be devoid of the same.