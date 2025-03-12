The South African Government has applauded a recent rulling by Malawi’s Chief Resident Magistrate Court in the extradition case involving renowned Malawian prophet, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.

In 2020, the couple fled South Africa after being granted bail on multiple criminal charges, including rape, money laundering, and immigration violations.This prompted the South African Government to file a case for the extradition of the duo from Malawi.

In a statement, the South African Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development has described the rulling as a triumph for judicial independence, international cooperation and public trust between the governments of the republics of South Africa and Malawi in as far as the judicial systems is concerned.

Despite the rulling, lawyer for the Bushiri’s, Wapona Kita has expressed intention to appeal the case. However, South Africa has vowed to oppose the appeal.

“If they choose to purse the appeal, the Department will await formal notification from the Central Authority of the Republic of Malawi.

“If the appeal fails, INTERPOL and South African Authorities will handle their transfer with the state covering all costs,” reads an excerpt of the statement.