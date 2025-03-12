Unsettled politician Ken Msonda has suffered a crushing defeat in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primaries for the Rumphi East Constituency.

MCP delegates overwhelmingly rejected Msonda, giving him only eight votes.

Otton Thindwa received 285 votes, while Alfred Nyasulu emerged as the overall winner with 509 votes.

Msonda, a former executive member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was expelled from the DPP and his defeat marks a significant setback for his political career, which has been marred by controversy and party-hopping.

Apparently, the seasoned politician has been claiming that MCP is a well-organized party and belongs to the people. However, it has ended in tears for Msonda, the Think Tank.