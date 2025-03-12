In a bid to safeguard vulnerable groups, the Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has rolled out stringent regulations, notably prohibiting individuals under 18 from engaging in any form of gambling.

MAGLA Director General Racheal Mijiga announced the new regulations at a key sensitization workshop in Mangochi, where operators, industry experts, and media representatives gathered.

Mijiga emphasized the crucial need to protect minors from the detrimental effects of gambling, warning that individuals who violate this rule will face severe consequences.

Mijiga: No gambling for children under the age of 18.

Mijiga’s stance on safeguarding minors aligns with MAGLA’s efforts to promote responsible gaming practices. Previously, Mijiga highlighted the importance of protecting vulnerable populations, including minors, from the harmful effects of gambling.

“We must protect our youth from the serious social and psychological risks that gambling poses. That is why the new regulations are clear, anyone found entertaining children under the age of 18 to participate in gambling activities will face a fine of K20 million,” said Mijiga.

Commenting on the development, Betway Chief Operations Officer Charles Phiri expressed support for the new regulations, highlighting the importance of protecting young people from the dangers of gambling.

“We fully welcome these developments. Betway is committed to complying with the new regulations, and we will ensure our staff is thoroughly trained on the new rules,” said Phiri.

As part of the revised regulations, operators are also encouraged to launch awareness campaigns that educate the public, particularly the youth, about the risks of gambling.

Some of the newly introduced regulations are Sports betting regulations, National lottery regulations, player protection regulations, internet gaming regulations, advertisement regulations and the electronic monitoring system.

Furthermore, MAGLA has established an electronic monitoring system, mandating the integration of all operators to promote compliance and augment transparency throughout the sector.