It is an open secret that Dalitso Kabambe’s political rallies are gathering an increasing number of people at the passing of each day.

Furthermore, Kabambe’s eloquent articulation of how he plans to uplift Malawi from the current economic mess is outstandingly convincing. This gives hope to the desperate Malawians.

On the other hand, Atupele Muluzi’s Exclusive Interview on Tiuzeni Zoona – Zodiak Broadcasting Station, left Malawians with no choice other than concluding that there is a potential leadership in him.

Atupele Muluzi, without fear or favor, faulted the Chakwera government for failing to manage the country’s economy. He decried rampant corruption, shortage of Forex, high unemployment rate, and skyrocketing prices of basic goods and services.

Atupele Muluzi

With the foregoing background, can Dalitso Kabambe or Atupele Muluzi make it to the State House in September this year.

In a nutshell, this write-up endeavours to outline their strengths and weaknesses as presidential aspirants for the 2025 elections.

Atupele Muluzi’s strengths

Political Legacy

As the son of former President Bakili Muluzi, Atupele has a strong political lineage, which may attract voters who are loyal to his family’s legacy.

Experience

Atupele has held various political positions, including Minister of Health, which gives him experience in governance and public administration.

Youth Appeal

Being relatively young as 46, Atupele may resonate with youthful voters looking for fresh leadership and new ideas.

Moderate Stance

Atupele is often seen as a moderate politician with no record of corruption which may appeal to a broad spectrum of the electorate, including those disillusioned with extreme recycled politicians.

Networking and Alliances

His background and connections may help him build coalitions and alliances with other political entities. For instance, Atupele cordially worked well in both Joyce Banda and Peter Mutharika’s government.

Atupele Muluzi’s Weaknesses

Perception of Dynastic Politics

Some voters may view him as a representative of dynastic politics, which could alienate those seeking change from established political families. For instance, some voters still think that Atupele is being influenced by his father, Bakili Muluzi.

Limited National Recognition

Despite his background, he may not have the same level of national recognition or support as other candidates, particularly in rural areas, central and northern region.

With a stronghold in the Eastern region, the United Democratic Front lost its popularity to the main opposition party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Past Performance Criticism

His tenure as a minister may be scrutinized, and any perceived failures could be used against him in the campaign. For instance, some voters are of the view that there were no tangible achievements recorded by Atupele when he was the minister of health or lands.

Voter Fatigue

There may be a sense of fatigue among voters regarding familiar political figures, which could hinder his appeal. It appears that some voters are looking forward to new political blood.

Dalitso Kabambe’s strengths

Professional Background

the Kabambe has a strong background in economics and finance, having served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi, which may appeal to voters concerned about economic meltdown in Malawi.

Technical Expertise

His expertise in economic management could position him as a candidate capable of addressing Malawi’s economic challenges effectively. Dalitso Kabambe was once the Budget Director in the Treasury department before ascending to the position of Principal Secretary.

Fresh Perspective

As a relatively new figure in the political arena, he may be seen as a candidate who can bring innovative ideas and solutions to governance.

Some voters feel that they have tried Peter Mutharika and Lazarus Chakwera but our economy still leaves a lot to desired. They think that it may be sound to give a chance to the new blood for new ideas.

Non-Political Background

His non-traditional political background may attract voters looking for a candidate who is not entrenched in the existing political system.

Dalitso Kabambe’s Weaknesses

Lack of Political Experience

His limited experience in direct political roles may raise concerns about his ability to navigate the complexities of Malawian politics.

Voter Recognition

Kabambe may not have the same level of name recognition as more established politicians such as Peter Mutharika and Lazarus Chakwera, which may compromise his campaign efforts.

Perception of Elitism

His background in finance and economics may lead some voters to perceive him as disconnected from the everyday struggles of ordinary Malawians. Of course, Kabambe is among the elite who amassed a lot of wealth during his professional career including Reserve Bank Governor.

Building a Support Base

He may face challenges in building a strong grassroots support base, especially in rural areas where traditional political affiliations are strong.

Corruption and dishonest tendencies

The court has not yet cleared Kabambe on the allegations that he falsified figures in a report that was presented to the international monetary fund (IMF) when he was the Malawi Reserve Bank Governor.

Conclusion

Both Atupele Muluzi and Dalitso Kabambe have unique strengths and weaknesses that will play a significant role in their campaigns for the 2025 presidential elections in Malawi.

Atupele’s political legacy and experience contrast with Kabambe’s technical expertise and fresh perspective.

The effectiveness of their campaigns will depend on how well they can leverage their strengths while addressing their weaknesses in the eyes of the electorate.