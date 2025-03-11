Recently, dancehall artist Veda’s track ‘Mwana Pretty’ has rocketed to the number one spot on the Top Ten chart of the popular urban program ‘Made on Monday,’ which is aired every Monday on Malawi’s state broadcaster, MBC Radio 2. This success has overshadowed music legends like Onesmus and Phyzix, who are also featured on the chart.

Released three weeks ago, “Mwana Pretty” has replaced the controversial “Dodii Dodii” by Ace Jizzzy, a song that sparked mixed reactions online due to its reference to Gattah.

As a member of the successful musical group “Njuchi,” which includes Eli, Kelli Devine, and Chizmo, Veda showcases his versatility in “Mwana Pretty” by blending Afrobeat elements with his dancehall style.

“Made on Monday,” the show hosted by veteran DJ Joy Nathu, is nearly clocking a decade since its inception and determines its chart rankings based on audience voting, highlighting Veda’s ability to win over many listeners.

Top Ten Chart:

1.Veda Njuchi – “Mwana Pretty”

Ace Jizzy ft. Pylesis – “Dodii Dodii” Bee Jay & Ace Jizzy ft. Daredevils – “Jah Bless” Phyzix ft. Various Artists – “Super Star” Kineo, Joe Ikon, and Aidfest – “Nkhawa Ndilibe” Quest – “Enemizi” Onesmus – “Tabwera (Come Cover)” Yashie the Kid – “Mu Industry” Zeze ft. Nae Rae, Rina, Zeze Kingston, Leumas, and Joy Nathu – “Feli” Trappybeats – “Gululu”