Teachers across the country are shaking their heads in disbelief at what Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) Secretary General Charles Kumchenga was quoted in the media as saying that all teachers in the country are satisfied with the government’s decision to raise their salaries by 20 per cent from the 1st April 2025.

The teachers had asked Kumchenga to explain where and when he met the teachers, showing their satisfaction with the 20 per cent salary hike, assuring him that the views he expressed in the media were his personal views, not those of the suffering teachers.

They have since appealed to all disgruntled teachers to work together so that TUM is disbanded. It has failed to represent teachers’ welfare, and instead, its executive officers are bent towards receiving money from the government to speak as if teachers are satisfied.

One of the teachers, Elizabeth Kaliza Banda, who is residing in Area 51-Lilongwe, said at no time did the TUM leadership invite teachers to a meeting to inform them of how they have reached an agreement with the Government Negotiating Team of the 20 per cent salary hike.

Kaliza Banda has demanded the immediate resignation of Kumchenga, and he should go to the same media to issue an apology to all teachers in Malawi for expressing his views, not that of teachers, that they are all satisfied with a 20 per cent salary hike.

She said the statement by Kumchenga has put the record straight that the whole TUM leadership is in the armpit of the MCP, and Kumchenga himself is working with the MCP and comes from the same central region of Malawi.

“Apologize to all teachers in Malawi; if you fail, no teacher will respect you; TUM must be disbanded for failing to stand on the wishes and aspirations of teachers themselves,” said Kaliza Banda.

In an earlier communication, the Secretary General of the Civil Servants Trade Union (CSTU), Gomani, was quoted in the media as having said the Government Negotiating Team and their side agreed to raise civil servants’ salaries by 20 per cent, saying all are satisfied and no one is complaining.

CSTU and TUM disassociate themselves from another group which has written President Lazarus Chakwera demanding 44 per cent, not 22 per cent, on the argument that 22 per cent is too little and cannot match today’s cost of living.

Gomani and Kumchenga said this group is not for civil servants and their interest in politics, appealing to all teachers in Malawi not to be on sit-in because they will start receiving new salaries on 1st April 2025 but this, has been received with mixed reactions by all civil servants who are mobilizing one another to hold peaceful demonstrations in the Capital-Lilongwe.

In a communication to all civil servants, the demonstrations will be held on Wednesday, 12th March, 2025 from Area 18 Roundabout to the Parliament Building to deliver their petition in Black and Red dress codes.

The peaceful civil servants’ demonstrators are urging every concerned civil servant to participate during these demonstrations, saying they have cried for a long and now it’s time to react to such a situation, saying nobody will come to fight for their rights; they should start fighting themselves.

By Sarah Gwetsani