Flames Head Coach Kalisto Pasuwa has named a 29-man squad for the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Namibia and Tunisia.

Malawi will host Namibia at Bingu National Stadium on Thursday, March 20, before flying out to Tunis to face Tunisia at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi on Monday, March 24.

Pasuwa has named eleven foreign-based players, including goalkeeper William Thole and defenders Gomezgani Chirwa and Nickson Nyasulu, who moved to Zimbabwe last month.

Mozambique-based duo of Richard Mbulu and Lloyd Njaliwa, along with South Africa-based striker Gabadinho Mhango, have also been included.

Additionally, defender Denis Chembezi of Iraq’s Al-Qasim SC, Romanian-based defender Charles Petro, DRC-based duo Lanjesi Nkhoma and Patrick Mwaungulu, as well as striker Chawanangwa Kaonga, who plays on Zambia have made the list.

The Flames are expected to regroup in Lilongwe on Thursday, 13th March 2025.

The following is the full squad:

Goalkeepers

William Thole (Simba Bhora Fc), George Chikooka (Silver Strikers), Richard Chimbamba (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets).

Defenders

McDonald Lameck (Silver Strikers), Alick Lungu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Charles Petro (Botosani), Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers), Gomegzani Chirwa (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Nickson Nyasulu (Fc Platinum), Maxwell Paipi (Silver Strikers), Dennis Chembezi (Al Qasim Sc), Precious Sambani (Silver Strikers).

Midfielders

Yankho Singo (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), John Banda (unattached), Patrick Mwaungulu (Don Bosco), Lloyd Aaron (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Lanjesi Nkhoma (Don Bosco), Lloyd Njaliwa (Costa Do Sol), Wisdom Mpinganjira (Mighty Wanderers), Zebron Kalima (Silver Strikers), Gaddie Chirwa (Mighty Wanderers), Chawanagwa Gumbo (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Chikumbutso Salima (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Wongani Lungu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets).

Strikers

Frank G Mhango (Marumo Gallants), Richard Mbulu (Ud Songo), Chawanangwa Kaonga (Zanaco), Ephraim Kondowe (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets) and Binwell Katinji (Silver Strikers).

Source: FAM