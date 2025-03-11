A 24-year-old man, Black Katema, is in police custody in Karonga after being found in possession of 220 liters of petroleum without a valid license.

Confirming the development with Malawi24, Karonga Police Public Relations Officer, Constable Margret Msiska said Katema was arrested on March 10, 2025, around noon within the Karonga township.

Police acted on a tip-off that the suspect was transporting petrol illegally. Officers followed up on the information and caught Katema with 220 liters of petrol packed in 20-liter jerrycans.

She explained that the fuel was confiscated, and the suspect was immediately taken into custody.

Katema hails from Shalison Village, under Traditional Authority Kyungu in Karonga district and is expected to appear in court soon to answer charges related to unlawful possession of petroleum

products.

By Wakisa Myamba