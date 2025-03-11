Member of Parliament for Chikwawa South Constituency Ilyas Karim has asked his electorates in the area to be united when it comes to the implementation of the projects.

Karim said this on Monday in his Constituency at Phandadzinja primary school in the area of Sub-Chief Masache during the launching of a school block construction project.

The construction of the school block project is funded by the World Bank through Governance Enabled Service Delivery (GESD).

Speaking to the multitude of people who gathered to witness the inauguration ceremony of the construction of the school block project, Karim highlighted the importance of promoting education in the area.

He said that education is the key to success in everything; hence, he prioritises education development in the area.

According to the Parliamentarian, he has done quite a recommendable job in the area since he represented the area in 2014.

He cited examples of the development projects he implemented, ranging from Health, Water, Electricity, and Education, just to mention but a few.

In the 2019 campaign period, I promised that once I have been voted again into power, I will ensure that some challenges that have been been lock the ed in the education sector and r, Water, a, and Electricity,y, among others, will be dealt with accordingly.

By today, I can confirm that I have managed to implement 90 per cent of the promises I made, which is recommendable, Karim said.

On this note, he has urged the electorates to be united when it comes to the implementation of the development projects in the area, saying some projects apart from this one need their full participation by contributing at least sand.

Speaking earlier, the Chief Administration Officer for Chikwawa District Council, DR. Sandram Naluso, has called on the communities to take ownership of the project.

This school block project will benefit people from this area, and every one of you from this area must safeguard the materials of this project by preventing them from thieves, DR. Naluso has said.

By: Macmillan Mozeyo