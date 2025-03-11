Atupele Muluzi, the former Minister and leader of the United Democratic Front (UDF) says he will not be intimidated by threats from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) government.

In a strongly worded statement posted on his official Facebook page, Muluzi revealed that he received a phone call threatening him with arrest.

According to him, the threat came as a result of remarks he made during an interview on Zodiak Radio.

Muluzi expressed his determination to stand firm despite what he described as attempts to silence him.

He stated unequivocally that his fight is for the people of Malawi and that he will not be deterred by threats or intimidation.

He emphasized that democracy must be defended at all costs, and he is ready to stand up against any form of suppression.

The UDF leader made it clear that he would not back down, regardless of the pressure being exerted on him.

He further challenged the authorities, declaring that if speaking the truth is considered a crime, then he is prepared to face the consequences.

Muluzi’s statement has since sparked widespread debate among political commentators and the general public.

Many Malawians have taken to social media to express their support for him, praising his courage in speaking out against what they perceive as political oppression.

Others, however, have questioned whether his remarks on Zodiak Radio were truly a threat to the government or simply part of the country’s democratic discourse.

The alleged threats against Muluzi come at a time when political tensions in Malawi remain high.

There have been increasing concerns over the shrinking democratic space and accusations that the current administration is using intimidation tactics to silence opposition voices.

Muluzi’s declaration adds to a growing list of opposition leaders who claim to have been targeted for speaking out against the government.

The question now remains whether the MCP administration will take any action against him following his bold statement.

If the government moves forward with an arrest, it could potentially escalate political tensions and spark further controversy.

On the other hand, if no action is taken, it may raise questions about whether the threats were merely an attempt to instil fear.

Regardless of the outcome, Muluzi’s statement has reignited discussions on the state of democracy in Malawi.

His defiant stance will likely continue to dominate political conversations in the coming days.

As the situation unfolds, many Malawians will be watching closely to see how the government responds to his claims.

One thing remains certain—Atupele Muluzi has made it clear that he is not afraid to stand up for what he believes in.