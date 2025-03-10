Malawi National Football Team head coach Kalisto Pasuwa says the team will have to compete with the best teams if they are to become one of the best teams in Africa.

The Flames Coach was speaking in his reaction to Malawi’s next opponent in the next round of the African Nations Championship, Bafana Bafana, who saw off Egypt on Sunday.

The coach remains confident and determined as his side prepares to face South Africa in the second round in May this year.

After cruising past Comoros with a 4-0 aggregate win, Pasuwa acknowledges the challenge ahead but insists that facing top teams is essential for the Flames’ growth.

“We knew before the game started that we were going to play one of the African football giants, so we are not even surprised. Remember, to be the best, we have to compete against the best,” Pasuwa said.

Malawi will face a well-drilled South African side that eliminated Egypt, the Pharaohs, with a convincing 3-1 away victory on Sunday evening after drawing 1-1 in the first leg.

Despite South Africa’s formidable form, Pasuwa remains focused on improving his squad, emphasizing the need for tactical adjustments ahead of the tie.

“We will come up with something different in the next round because the games are different. It may be a change in the system, formation, or personnel. The game in South Africa will be different from the one here in Malawi, so we will consider changes, definitely,” he added.

Malawi and South Africa last met in the 2023 COSAFA Cup, where a goalless draw led to South Africa winning 5-3 on penalties. Now, with a place in the CHAN finals on the line, Pasuwa knows his team must step up to overcome the challenge.

The last round of qualifiers will be played in May, with the first leg taking place between May 2-4, while the return leg fixtures are scheduled for May 10-11.

The final CHAN tournament will be played in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda in August 2025.

Source: FAM