UFC 313 ended with Magomed Ankalaev getting the win over Alex Pereira via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion. However, the decision has sparked heated debates among fans, with many questioning whether Ankalaev did enough to win the title.

Ankalaev’s victory was largely attributed to his relentless pressure and forward movement, which seemingly impressed the judges. However, Pereira successfully defended all of Ankalaev’s takedown attempts, and some argue that he landed the more significant strikes.

The online community is divided, with some fans congratulating Ankalaev on his title win, while others feel that Pereira was robbed. The debate has sparked a heated discussion about the judging criteria and whether Ankalaev’s pressure and aggression were enough to outweigh Pereira’s defensive efforts.

Ankalaev’s win marks his 21st victory in his professional career, with 18 of those wins coming via stoppage. The Dagestani fighter becomes the third champion from the region, joining the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

As the dust settles, the MMA community will continue to discuss and dissect the decision. Was Ankalaev’s title win a handed decision, or did he truly do enough to claim the championship? The debate will likely continue in the coming days and weeks.

In other UFC 313 news, Justin Gaethje defeated Rafael Fiziev via unanimous decision, and Mauricio Ruffy scored a stunning wheel kick knockout over King Green.

Here are the full results from UFC 313:

– Magomed Ankalaev def. Alex Pereira via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

– Justin Gaethje def. Rafael Fiziev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

– Ignacio Bahamondes def. Jalin Turner via submission (arm triangle) in Round 1

– Amanda Lemos def. Iasmin Lucindo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

– Mauricio Ruffy def. King Green via knockout (wheel kick) in Round 1

– Joshua Van def. Rei Tsuruya via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

– Brunno Ferreira def. Armen Petrosyan via submission (armbar) in Round 2

– Carlos Leal def. Alex Morono via knockout (punches) in Round 1

– Mairon Santos def. Francis Marshall via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

– Ozzy Diaz def. Djorden Santos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)