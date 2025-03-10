Yusuf Mhango and McCollings Chiwanda have been convicted and sentenced to 5 and 4 years imprisonment with hard labor, respectively, for robbery with violence by the Balaka First Grade Magistrate’s Court.

According to Constable Chimwemwe Matiana, Deputy Public Relations for Balaka Police Station, the convicts robbed Dennis Ngaiyaye at Kandegwe Village in Balaka on January 18, 2025, stealing a laptop bag containing valuable items worth 900,000 Kwacha.

Initially, Mhango and Chiwanda pleaded not guilty, prompting the state to present three witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

During mitigation, the convicts requested leniency, claiming to be 17 years old. However, hospital assessments revealed their ages to be between 18 and 21 years.

State Prosecutor Sergeant Martha Chingwalungwalu advocated for a harsher punishment to deter potential offenders. First Grade Magistrate Augustine Mizaya concurred, resulting in the 5 and 4-year sentences.