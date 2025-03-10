Lack of access to basic sanitary products remains one of the greatest challenges women inmates face in the country’s prisons, depriving them of their dignity.

To reduce such kind of challenges, Sikhalo Foundation, a local charitable organization, has donated sanitary products to female inmates at Kachere Women’s Prison in Lilongwe.

Through a project dubbed “Kyla’s Initiative,” the organization has reached out to over 100 inmates with assorted sanitary products, baby blankets and clothes.

Speaking during the donation presentation ceremony, the foundation’s marketing and communications manager, Justice Chipondah, underscored the importance of supporting women in correctional facilities to ensure that their dignity and well-being are taken care of.

“These women face immense challenges as far as their hygiene is concerned. It must be emphasized that every woman, regardless of their circumstances deserves dignity and care. We also understand that parents who are raising their children in prison face challenges in caring for their little ones,” Chipondah said.

One of the inmates who spoke on the condition of anonymity expressed her excitement about the donation and called upon well-wishers for more support.

She said: “If possible, we would love to see an initiative that supports women who are about to finish their sentence. Most of us here are afraid of leaving the facility because we don’t have anything to rely on after we are released back home. Therefore, supporting us in reinterpretation would give us hope for a bright future.”

Meanwhile, the public relations officer for Kachere prison, Inspector Chikondi Minofu, has described the donation as timely.

Part of the donation was made possible with support from Little Dresses for Africa which donated clothing items to the foundation.