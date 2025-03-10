Renowned Malawian producer Stich Fray has relocated his studio operations from Blantyre to Lilongwe, aiming to tap into the vibrant creative scene of the capital city. His studio has become a beacon of creativity, attracting talent from all around.

Fray, also a recording and performing artist known for his hit “Zoti Ndimakukonda,” stated that he aims to stay current in the ever-changing music industry. He emphasizes the saying, “A rolling stone gathers no moss,” believing that constant movement is essential to avoid stagnation.

In his recent remarks to Malawi24, Fray noted, “I have been approached by many people from the central region several times, and I thought this is the right time to consider them and also to diversify my skills in producing with new artists.”

After over a decade of operating in Blantyre, Fray is optimistic about the potential in Lilongwe. Other notable songs produced by him include ‘Tuno’ and ‘Follow’ (featuring Eli Njuchi) by Phyzix, ‘Nkhamba Kamwa’ by Nepman, and ‘Kalilombe’ by Barry One and Piksy.