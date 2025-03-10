Renowned political analyst and university lecturer Thomas Chirwa has expressed surprise over the Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s continued blame on the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the rising cost of goods in the country.

Chirwa’s remarks follow statements made by MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwila at a recent political rally. Kabwila alleged that the increasing prices of goods are a result of the DPP’s actions, claiming that the opposition party is deliberately instructing businesses to inflate prices in an attempt to discredit the ruling party and its leader, President Lazarus Chakwera.

However, Chirwa questioned why the MCP, as the party in power, continues to shift responsibility instead of addressing the economic challenges facing Malawians.

“The statements made by MCP leaders clearly show that they have no real solutions to offer the people. How can an opposition party influence businesses to raise prices? The MCP should instead tell Malawians what they are doing to bring prices down,” Chirwa said.

The rising cost of living has been a major concern in Malawi, with inflation affecting essential commodities such as maize, fuel, and other necessities. Economic experts have attributed the situation to factors such as global market trends, currency depreciation, and government policies.

Political observers believe that the ongoing blame game between the ruling party and the opposition does little to address the economic hardships faced by ordinary Malawians.

Meanwhile, DPP spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba has dismissed Kabwila’s claims as baseless, insisting that the government should take full responsibility for the country’s economic challenges.

“Let me agree with Chirwa, to his surprise. As DPP, we are also wondering the same. The MCP has failed to implement what it promised the people, which is why they are feeding the public with lies. How can someone stand on a political podium and claim that the DPP is responsible for the rising prices of goods in the country? This government is simply playing games,” said Namalomba.