The countdown is finally over, and the anticipation is electric! MultiChoice is set to ignite the screens with a thrilling television experience as “Pa Mango Series” explodes onto the airwaves this week, delivering a heart-pumping, 13-episode crime drama that will shatter the calm and keep viewers perilously perched on the edge of their seats.

Reflecting MultiChoice’s ‘Ndi Kwathu’ spirit, the Pa Mango Series celebrates Malawian culture, talent, and stories, bringing authentic narratives to viewers across the region.

Produced entirely in Malawi by Malawian creatives with funding from MultiChoice, the series underscores the company’s commitment to investing in local content and empowering Malawian storytellers.

“We are dedicated to providing value to our customers by increasing accessibility to high-quality entertainment, ensuring that great stories find a home in every Malawian household,” said Averess Ndhlovu-Chella, MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director.

Pa Mango Series is a testament to this commitment, offering a unique and engaging story that resonates with our viewers and strengthens our connection with local productions.

The production team was selected through a rigorous, competitive process after carefully evaluating submissions and conducting interviews with shortlisted candidates. The final selection was based on the teams’ experience, creative vision, the strength of the storyline, and their capacity to deliver a high-quality production.

Pa Mango Series will premiere on Zambezi Magic on March 13, 2025. The series will be available to active DStv (Compact and up) and GOtv (Supa and up) subscribers, with new episodes airing every Thursday at 19:30 and each 30-minute episode will be broadcast primarily in a mix of Chichewa and English.

Pa Mango Series will also be available in other Southern African countries, including Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Botswana, and Namibia further shining the light on Malawian talent through MultiChoice.

MultiChoice remains committed to providing engaging content across multiple devices, enabling customers to enjoy entertainment anytime, anywhere, connecting us all through the power of storytelling in our home, Malawi.