Renowned political commentator and analyst George Chaima has distanced himself from a list of Malawians that is circulating in the social media domains that they are promoting tabulation of the resounding Age Limit Bill.

Speaking with Malawi24 Monday morning, Chaima stressed that as a political commentator, he is to continue dishing out balanced analyses of any unfolding political activities in the country.

“I will not side with any political section that enhances and perpetuates unconstitutional and undemocratic values in the country. I will always strive for democracy advancement and stand on pillars of justice and fairness. Let all those implicating my name on this issue bring fourth evidence right on social media,” clarified Chaima.

He further said he is not shaken with the mentioning of his name and assured Malawians of apolitical commentaries ahead of September 16th, 2025 General Elections and beyond.