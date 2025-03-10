A grouping of concerned Citizens of Malawi, under the banner “People Power Movement” has written a letter to Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Director General George Kasakula, condemning the broadcaster’s blatant disregard for professionalism, neutrality, and ethical journalism.

The movement expresses deep alarm and outrage over MBC’s transformation into a partisan mouthpiece, spewing propaganda against opposition leaders while shielding the failures of the ruling administration. The Movement emphasizes that MBC, as a public broadcaster funded by taxpayers’ money, has a mandate to serve all Malawians, regardless of their political affiliations.

“MBC has become a tool for character assassination, misinformation, and political favouritism,” said Edwards Kambanje and Oliver Nakoma, leaders of CCM-PPM. “We demand the immediate cessation of biased political reporting at MBC. The institution must return to its rightful role as a national broadcaster that serves all Malawians.”

The movement points out that Kasakula’s primary responsibility as Director General is to uphold MBC’s mandate as a public service broadcaster, ensuring balanced, fair, and professional coverage of national issues.

“History teaches us that media houses that engage in political deception eventually lose credibility. No government has ever been saved by state-sponsored misinformation. Not in 1994, not in 2004, not in 2020-and certainly not in 2025. MBC’s propaganda machinery has failed before, and it will fail again,” reads part of the letter.

The movement warns that if Kasakula fails to do so, he risks being remembered not as a leader who strengthened public broadcasting but as one who buried its credibility. “We call upon you, Mr Kasakula, to rise above partisan interests and uphold journalistic integrity,”

The Movement concluded by advising Kasakula to act wisely, saying governments change, but the principles of professionalism, integrity, and fairness remain eternal.