For some time in the Kasangadzi Area Programme -under Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa, raising a child with a disability has not been easy.

Some children had been suffering stigma in the communities they lived in, which was, at times, an extended violation of their rights to education, among other abuses.

However, the inception of World Vision’s, ‘Able To Thrive project’ has brought a sigh of relief for households with children with disabilities and the children themselves.

“It was common for some households to lock their children in houses for fear of suffering humiliation and stigma,” recalls Eva Mwafulirwa, a Malawi Council for disability affairs community rehabilitation Assistant in the Kasangadzi Area Programme.

She says through the initiative, Parent Support groups that comprise women and men who have children with disabilities are equipped with some skills on the need to refrain from infringing on their children’s rights and also fight stigma.

“Through these groups, we train these mothers and men to ensure that their children are given a chance to interact with fellow children regardless of their disabilities and that these children are encouraged to be in school,” Mwafulirwa says.

She says with the inception of the Able to Thrive initiative, oftentimes, children with disabilities are encouraged to engage in exercises as advised by the health authorities in the area.

Mwafulirwa added that women looking after children with disabilities are also encouraged to have backyard gardens to help prevent malnutrition among children with disabilities.

“We are happy to see that households are adhering to the knowledge we impart on them as we can observe some changes in how they take care of their children with various disabilities,” she explains.

As if this is not enough, mothers with children with disabilities are encouraged to join Savings for Transformation groups so that they can provide basic needs for their children with disabilities.

Mwafulirwa applauds World Vision for helping create a conducive environment for children with disabilities through the provision of their vital needs.

A standard 3 learner with hearing impairment at Chikhobwe primary school, Chisomo Dickson, said the project had assisted him in accessing a hearing aid gadget.

“This has helped improve my hearing capacity in class and has also enhanced my hearing whenever I am interacting with my peers. Am optimistic that my dream of becoming a medical doctor will be achieved,” he says.

Peter Singaniza, chairperson of Psychological First Aid in Kasangadzi Area Programme, recalls that in the past, some parents with children with disabilities looked at having a child with a disability as a curse.

“We are glad that through a series of training, we give them in collaboration with World Vision, there has been a mindset shift for those households as they can look at these children as children with the potential to do well in life,” he says.

The organisation’s project manager, Kenan Nyirenda, says ‘Able to Thrive Project’ is significant as it directly addresses the barriers that children and persons with disabilities face in accessing education, healthcare, and social inclusion.

“By providing assistive devices, advocating for inclusive policies, and improving accessibility in schools and communities, the project enhances the quality of life and independence of children with disabilities.

“It also promotes awareness, reducing stigma and discrimination, which are major obstacles to inclusion,” he says.

Nyirenda says that nutrition interventions specifically for children with disabilities are crucial for improving the health, education, and social participation of children with disabilities.

“By addressing their unique dietary needs, these interventions contribute to their overall development, inclusion, and long-term well-being,” said Nyirenda.

The project is funded by World Vision USA and other partners that support disability rights and education.

By Kondwani Kandiado