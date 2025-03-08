In times of numerous challenges and difficulties, seeking God is essential, as He is the one who makes the impossible possible. This sentiment is echoed by Lizzie Munthali, the gospel artist, in her upcoming song “Ngandiyayilo,” which translates to “just like Jairus” in Tumbuka.

During an interview, Munthali remarked that with the many catastrophes people are experiencing, such as illness and death, it is only God, the ultimate authority, who can bring a true sense of relief. Like a lighthouse guiding a ship through a storm, His presence offers hope in our darkest moments.

She expressed, “My desire is to serve the Lord,” emphasizing that this message is drawn from the book of Luke 8:40.

As the proverb goes, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going,” reminding us of the resilience we can find in faith.

Both the audio and video of the song “Ngandiyayilo” are expected to drop tomorrow, on Sunday. The song is produced by Chifundo Mkandawire of CF Studios, promising to be a beacon of encouragement for all who listen.