Self Realite Organisation (SRO) has donated pawpaw seedlings to five primary schools in the East Bank in Nsanje District.

The pawpaw seedlings were handed over to schools, namely Masenjere, Natibule, Chinyanje, Nakuyu, and Kalulu Primary.

The organization’s executive director, James Langwani, said the organisation felt it necessary to donate the pawpaw seedlings after realising that most of the fruit trees dried up due to climate change.

Apart from donating the seedlings to five primary schools, Langwani said the organisation will give three pawpaw seedlings to each of the 330 learners so that they can plant them in their respective homes

He further explained that fruits are good for human health, and this is the reason Self Realite wishes to lead in tree planting in 35 group village heads under Traditional Authority Mlolo.

Langwani, therefore, urged learners and teachers to care for the pawpaw trees to reap the benefits in future

“We opted for pawpaw trees know that they grow and bear fruits much faster and many times,” Langwani said.

Chinyanje School headteacher John Mpotalinga thanked Self Realite for donating the pawpaw tree seedlings, which he said will provide fruits to the learners.

He pledged to take good care of the tree seedlings until they grew to the expected nutritional benefits.

Mpotalinga said Chinyanje School has a school feeding programme supported by the Works Food Programme, stating this was another opportunity to eat fruits after porridge

Speaking on behalf of fellow learners, a standard 8, Kafukiza Memerise pledged to care for the paw paw trees up to the time they bear fruits.