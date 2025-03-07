High Court in Zomba has sentenced police officer Sergeant Twaliki Mpaweni to 24 years imprisonment with hard labour after the court convicted him of having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl at Kachulu Police Post, where she was put in police custody for theft allegations on August 27, 2023.

Before the judgement, a lawyer representing the state, Counsel Rodney Mkweza, asked the court to give Mpaweni 45 years imprisonment, considering the convict committed a serious offence.

But a lawyer representing Mpaweni, Counsel Hanleck Davie Ching’anda from Malawi Legal Aid Bureau, asked the court to give his client 18 years imprisonment, saying Mpaweni was a first-time offender.

Passing judgement, Justice Dick Sankhulani said Mpaweni committed the crime, knowing pretty well that he was a law enforcer.

He added that Mpaweni deserved stiffer punishment because he knew the implications of having sexual intercourse with a minor in police custody.

Though Justice Sankhulani said the convict deserved stiffer punishment, he took into consideration that Mpaweni was a first-time offender and that he had already lost his job.

He, therefore, sentenced Mpaweni to 24 years imprisonment.

Counsel Ching’anda said was not convinced with the sentence because this was contrary to his preference for 18 years imprisonment.

He said he would discuss with his client the possibility of appealing against the sentence so that it should be referred to the Supreme Court.