Recently, multi-award-winning dancehall star Malinga has spoken out after enduring a flood of explicit remarks from fellow dancehall artist Mady P, asserting that Mady P is not his equal. He emphasized that engaging with diss tracks from trending stars like Sean Morgan and Chizmo Njuchi would be far more lucrative for him, showcasing the opportunity to profit from such exchanges.

During the JAAKEV Show, hosted by Kelvin Ngumuya, Malinga made these remarks. The host engaged the artist with numerous thought-provoking and positive questions, alongside a mix of program segments. Notably, Malinga, dressed in all black except for a gold wristwatch, took more than an hour and a half during the program.

After disclosing his birth name, “Chikumbutso Chitsundi Banda,” and sharing that he is 30 years old, Malinga energetically launched into a discussion about his disagreement with Mady P. The host aimed to help viewers understand the origins of the feud.

Mady P

Moreover, Malinga noted, “Gone are the days when we did things just for fun.” He emphasized that, given his growth in the music industry, he cannot afford to waste energy responding to futile diss tracks, which he described as “nonsense” since they do not generate any income.

In addition, he stated, “Responding to such tracks is like throwing good money after bad,” emphasizing that engaging in fruitless feuds is a waste of time and effort.

Initially, Malinga and host Ngumuya chose not to mention Mady P’s name until Malinga made an insightful comment: “If Chizmo or Sean Morgan disses me, I can quickly respond and hit the studio back-to-back because we can monetize that, considering their level of fame. But with Mady P, what would I gain from doing a diss?” he explained, undermining Mady P’s current standing in the music scene.

Furthermore, he added, “If you see me responding to him, it means I have identified an opportunity to monetize that diss.” He also referenced the phrase, “Trending without monetization is stupidity,” underscoring the importance of making wise choices in the industry.

Ultimately, in this interview, Malinga approaches his music from a business perspective, contrasting sharply with Mady P’s interview on respected Podcast Malawi last year, where many of his remarks were aimed at undermining Malinga. At one point, he even described Malinga as “mfana” (child).