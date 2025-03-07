The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has acknowledged that the country is making slow progress in safeguarding digital rights, citing outdated legal frameworks as a key challenge.

MACRA’s Director General, Daud Suleman, made the remarks on Thursday during a public lecture at Mzuzu University (MZUNI) titled “An Open Discourse on Digital Rights.”

Responding to a student’s question about the lack of progress in prosecuting internet-related offences, Suleman pointed out that Malawi’s current data protection law, enacted in 2016, has significant gaps that fail to address emerging threats. This, he said, leaves citizens vulnerable to cyber threats, online fraud, and data privacy breaches.

“Our digital laws are archaic and do not address emerging threats, which means citizens are not fully protected in the digital space,” he stated.

Suleman further explained that the absence of modern legal provisions makes it difficult for regulators to collect and preserve evidence for court proceedings, as digital data is easily manipulated.

However, he reassured the audience that steps have been taken to review the existing laws. The consultation process with stakeholders has been completed, and the proposed amendments are now awaiting presentation in Parliament.

“We have passed the consultation stage with stakeholders, and the document has been sent to the Ministry of Justice. Hopefully, the Members of Parliament elected in the September 16, 2025 elections will table the bills to become law,” he said.

Mzuni’s Chairperson for the Public Lectures Committee, Lydia Kishindo Mafuta, who represented the university’s Vice-Chancellor, described MACRA’s engagement with students as crucial, stating that it will enhance their academic and professional growth.