Former President Joyce Banda has made strong remarks regarding President Lazarus Chakwera’s leadership and governance.

She has accused Chakwera of being dishonest, stating that he misled both her and former President Bakili Muluzi regarding the Cyclone Freddy Foundation.

According to Banda, despite promises to meet with them on the matter, Chakwera has never fulfilled his commitment.

She has questioned how the president could go as far as deceiving a respected elder like Muluzi.

Banda has also claimed that Chakwera lied in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) by taking credit for housing projects that were initiated by her administration.

She has further expressed concern over the suffering of Malawians, stating that people are struggling without any clear solutions from the government.

According to her, the late Vice President Saulos Chilima had a far-sighted vision, which prioritized empowering small-scale farmers rather than focusing solely on mega-farms.

She has also linked the ongoing fuel shortages and the rising cost of goods to the country’s forex crisis, blaming the government’s failure to manage the economy effectively.

In her view, Chakwera lacks the leadership qualities necessary to bring real change to Malawi.