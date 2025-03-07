The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) National Secretariat has recently received a generous donation from the DPP USA Wing.

The donation was officially presented on Friday, 7th March 2025, by Honourable Rhoda Gadama Misomali, who represented the DPP USA Wing.

The recipient of the donation was Honourable Francis Mphepo, the DPP Administrative Secretary, who accepted the contribution on behalf of the party’s national leadership.

This donation comes at a crucial time for the DPP as it continues to strengthen its operations and prepare for future political activities.

The financial support will help the DPP manage and coordinate its activities, especially as the party gears up for important elections.

Honourable Rhoda Gadama Misomali expressed her gratitude for the support the party has been receiving from its global chapters, including the USA Wing.

She emphasized that the donation reflects the growing international support for the DPP’s agenda and vision.

The donation will assist in various areas, including party operations, logistics, and support for the upcoming electoral processes.

Meanwhile, the DPP Secretariat is finalizing its preparations for the upcoming primary elections.

These elections are crucial for determining the party’s representatives at both parliamentary and ward levels across all political regions of Malawi.

The primary elections are a key part of the party’s internal processes, as they ensure that the best candidates are chosen to represent the DPP in the next general election.

The DPP is committed to holding a transparent, democratic, and fair election process, where members can freely choose the individuals they believe will best serve their interests.

The elections will be conducted across all regions of the country, and the party is working to ensure that all necessary resources and preparations are in place to facilitate a smooth process.

These primaries are expected to be competitive, with many party members vying for positions within the party at the local and parliamentary levels.

As preparations continue, the DPP Secretariat is working diligently to ensure that all logistical arrangements are in place for the elections.

The party leadership is confident that these elections will result in the selection of capable and dedicated individuals to represent the party and serve the interests of the Malawian people.

In addition to preparing for the primaries, the DPP leadership is ensuring that all party members are adequately informed about the election procedures and their rights as voters.

The DPP is also focused on ensuring that there is a high level of participation in the primaries, allowing members from all political regions to have a say in the selection of the party’s representatives.

The primary elections are seen as a critical moment for the DPP, as the party looks to build its strength and influence ahead of the national elections.

As the primary election process unfolds, the DPP will continue to provide updates on its preparations and the results of the elections.

The party’s leadership remains committed to promoting democratic values and internal cohesion within the party, ensuring that the upcoming elections reflect the true will of the DPP members.

Stay tuned for more updates as the Democratic Progressive Party moves forward with its preparations for the primaries and beyond.