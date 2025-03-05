University of Malawi Lecturer in Theology and Religious Studies Department, Dr Dorothy Tembo, has called students in secondary schools in Zomba to start thinking of their dream careers and should work hard in school to fulfil their dreams.

Dr Tembo made the call at Zomba Urban Secondary School Hall during the secondary school students conference organized by Everlasting Life Ministry under the theme “transform to transform others.’

She hailed the Everlasting Life Ministry for organising the students conference, saying the gathering was a source of aspiration, compelling the students to set career goals.

Dr Tembo, therefore, appealed to the students to put God first and work hard in school to pass the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) Examination with good grades to secure places at government universities.

“There is always stiffer competition in the MSCE Examination. Work hard in class to pass with good grades so that you can secure a place at universities,” she said.

Apostle James Chikopa, leader of Everlasting Life Ministry in Malawi hailed the student conference, saying this has motivated them to work hard in school and to deepen their Christian faith

He also called on the students to put into practice what they learnt from the conference.

A student of Zomba Urban Day Secondary School, Patience Chikandila, said the conference was another opportunity for many students.

Chikandila said the conference was transformative such that she started seeing the future with a renewed hope for a successful career.

She, therefore, called on fellow students to start working hard in class and put God first in their undertakings.