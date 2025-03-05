The Ulama Council in Malawi has expressed concern over Apostle Clifford Kawinga’s recent remarks during the Domasi Crusade in Zomba District, where he publicly denounced individuals practising polygyny as “sinners” and excluded them from receiving maize he was distributing.

In a letter to the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) and copied to six other institutions, including the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), the Council emphasizes that the remarks which were broadcast on MBCTV, are not only offensive but also undermine the country’s values of tolerance and pluralism.

“By weaponizing essential humanitarian aid to condemn and punish citizens for their personal or communal beliefs, Apostle Kawinga has crossed a dangerous line. His actions risk sowing division, stigmatizing vulnerable groups, and inciting interreligious or interethnic tensions in a nation already strained by hardships,” reads part of the letter.

The Council says Section 33 of the Constitution states that every person has the right to freedom of conscience, religion, belief, and thought and that any statements or actions that undermine this provision are unconstitutional and should be strongly condemned.

The Ulama Council stresses that polygyny, when practised consensually and responsibly, is a recognized institution in Malawi, protected under customary law. “To vilify citizens on this basis is a direct attack on their dignity, faith, and heritage,” the Council noted.

The Ulama Council has urged MACRA and other institutions to condemn Apostle Kawinga’s remarks and to demand action. “MACRA, as a regulatory authority, must recognize the grave implications of such rhetoric which was entertained and broadcasted by a Public Institution run by Tax payers’ money, MBCTV,” added the Council.

The Council further urges Apostle Kawinga to adopt an ethical approach, prioritizing unity over division.

The Ulama Council of Malawi is a body of Sheikhs who serve as leaders of the Muslim community in the country.