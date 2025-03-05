The journey of a child diagnosed with cancer can be a heart-wrenching experience for any parent. The fear of the unknown, the wait for diagnosis, and the uncertainty of treatment outcomes can be overwhelming.

However, for parents in Malawi, the situation has been made easier thanks to the donation of a chemistry analyzer by the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc to the Child Cancer Ward at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in 2023.

Phiri: We are grateful.

Before the donation, the diagnosis process was a lengthy and arduous one. With only one machine available for the entire hospital, patients often had to wait for days for their results. In some cases, samples would go missing, forcing patients to undergo the same procedure twice. The anxiety and uncertainty that came with this process were palpable.

However, with the introduction of the chemistry analyzer, the diagnosis process has been significantly streamlined. Results are now available within an hour or two, allowing doctors to make timely and informed decisions about treatment.

According to Dr. Beatrice Chikaphonya Phiri, a Pediatric Oncologist at QECH, the chemistry analyzer has been a game-changer.

“Usually, we would send the samples to the main lab, and sometimes the lab did not have reagents to do kidney or liver function tests. There were also some delays because, as you know, the main lab caters for the whole hospital, not just a department,” She says. “But now, you can get the results in one or two hours, and at least we know we get results that are reflective of the state in which our patients are at that point.”

The impact of the chemistry analyzer extends beyond just the diagnosis process. It has also improved the overall management of patients. Dr. Nthambose Simango, a Registrar in the Pediatrics Department, notes that the machine has enabled them to have consistent availability of tests, allowing them to manage patients more effectively.

She, however, points out that the department needs a constant supply of reagents and a mobile X-ray machine. “We require a mobile X-ray machine because sometimes you have a sick child you cannot take to the X-ray department,” says Dr. Simango.

Meanwhile, George Jobe, Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) Executive Director, commended the acquisition of the new equipment, saying it signifies a milestone in Malawi’s healthcare development, marking a notable improvement in the country’s medical capabilities.

Jobe noted that the new equipment is a major boost, enhancing patient care and making a substantial difference in the workload of health workers.

The donation of the chemistry analyzer is a testament to the power of corporate social responsibility. National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc’s commitment to making a positive impact in society is evident in the difference this machine has made in the lives of children with cancer.

As Akossa Hiwa, NBM plc’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, notes, “We value the impact we make in society. We look for investments that are sustainable and have a positive impact. It’s fulfilling to see that the chemistry analyzer has made a difference in the lives of Malawian children.”

In Malawi, 500 children are diagnosed with cancer per year, with QECH receiving an average of between 20-30 new patients per month. The chemistry analyzer may seem like a small machine, but its impact is enormous.