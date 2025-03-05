President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, has today outlined both his achievements and future development plans in response to a question posed by popular musician Patience Namadingo.

During last week’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Blantyre, Namadingo publicly questioned whether President Chakwera was truly the leader he promised to be and whether he deserved to continue governing Malawi.

In his response, Chakwera has highlighted various infrastructural and social development projects undertaken during his administration as evidence of his commitment to national progress.

Among the key areas he mentioned is the construction of schools, which aims to improve access to quality education and address classroom shortages across the country.

He also pointed to agricultural development initiatives, emphasizing his administration’s efforts to enhance food security and economic growth through modernized farming techniques.

Additionally, President Chakwera stressed his government’s focus on youth empowerment programs, designed to create employment opportunities and uplift the lives of young Malawians.

Through these initiatives, he argues, his leadership has remained dedicated to delivering tangible results and fulfilling his electoral promises.