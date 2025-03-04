A 27-year-old tailor from Mpherembe Trading Centre, Waness Kumwenda, has urged fellow youth to embrace vocational skills to become self-reliant. Kumwenda, who runs a tailoring and design business, credits her success to a training program supported by the Adventist Relief Agency (ADRA) under the Green Jobs for Adolescents and Youth project.

The project, funded by Save the Children and implemented by ADRA in partnership with TEVET and other organizations, aims to equip young people with skills that enhance their employability and entrepreneurship.

Speaking to Malawi24, Kumwenda expressed gratitude for the support that enabled her to start and register her business.

“I would like to thank ADRA for the support. I have now registered my tailoring and design business, and I can provide for my family,” she said.

ADRA’s Project Coordinator, Beatrice Banda, said the initiative is yielding positive results, as many youths trained under the program are now financially independent.

“The project has produced great results, as most of the youth are now self-reliant. They have started different businesses, and we are very happy that the project is leaving a lasting impact. As ADRA, we will continue supporting the youth,” Banda said.

Mzimba District Youth Officer Yamikani Nyalugwe commended ADRA Malawi for the project, saying it is transforming the lives of young people.

“The project has brought a mindset change among the youth, and we have seen an increase in the number of young people visiting our office to inquire about opportunities to acquire different skills. Currently, many youths are starting their businesses. As a government, we are pleased with this progress,” Nyalugwe said.

Director of Trade at M’mbelwa District Council, Chimwemwe Sichinga, echoed Nyalugwe’s remarks, stating that her office has been receiving numerous requests from young entrepreneurs seeking assistance in setting up and registering their businesses.

“As a trade office, our role is to promote trade and support value addition. We are happy that most of those who have come to our office are doing extremely well in running their businesses,” Sichinga noted.

The project is being implemented in various areas within the Mzimba District, including Edingeni, Engalaweni, Mbalachanda, Euthini, Mpherembe, Enukweni, and Enguwcin.

With more young people like Kumwenda venturing into entrepreneurship, the project is proving to be a game-changer in reducing youth unemployment in the district.