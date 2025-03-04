The air was electric, the crowd was buzzing, and the stage was set for an unforgettable night of music and entertainment as the Southern Region Mo626 Intercollege Music show descended upon MUBAS grounds, offering college students a thrilling escape from the stresses of academic life.

The event was sponsored by National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc to the tune of K15 million, and boy, did they deliver! The lineup was a who’s who of Malawi’s top music stars, including Sean Morgan, TrappyBeats, Slyc, Onesimus, Eli Njuchi, and Phyzix. Each artist brought their A-game, showcasing their unique style and talent to a crowd that was ready to party!



Sean Morgan on stage performing during the inter-college socials.

Sean Morgan got the crowd moving with his infectious dancehall rhythms, while Onesimus’s energetic stage presence had everyone on their feet. Eli Njuchi’s performance was a highlight of the night, with the crowd singing along to every word of his songs. And just when you thought it was all over, Phyzix took the stage, bringing the house down with his signature “Gamba wa suit” style!

But the excitement didn’t stop there! National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc added to the fun by giving back to the fans. A lucky top fan of Eli Njuchi won a K50,000 cash prize, and the bank also distributed corporate gifts to the audience.

“We’re proud to have been part of this amazing event,” said Akossa Hiwa, Marketing and Corporate Manager at NBM Plc. “At National Bank, we believe that youth empowerment goes beyond financial support. It’s about creating a platform where young people can connect, express themselves, and grow.”

For many attendees, including the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) student Iness Kakhobwe, the event was a much-needed break from academic life. “This event was truly blissful and memorable. I had so much fun tonight and thoroughly enjoyed all the performances. It was a great escape from academic stress.”