The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced that Phase 2 of the voter transfer exercise will commence on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

This phase will run until Friday, March 7, 2025, covering Rumphi, Nkhata Bay, Likoma, Kasungu, Kasungu Municipality, Dowa, Mchinji, Ntcheu, Zomba, Zomba City, Blantyre, Blantyre City, Thyolo, and Luchenza Municipality.

According to Sangwani Mwafulirwa, MEC Director of Media and Public Relations, voters intending to transfer their registration should visit the registration centre where they plan to vote on September 16, 2025, and complete the process.

Mwafulirwa emphasized that there will be no transfers on the polling day or any other period after this exercise. “All registered voters, who are certain that on the polling day, they will be away from the centre where they registered, are strongly advised to process their transfer now while the window is open.”

The Commission further stressed that transfers must be done in person such that no proxy or third-party transfers will be permitted as the process requires confirmation by the voter using fingerprints to complete.

Registered voters who lost their voter certificates or National ID cards will be allowed to process a transfer upon presenting themselves at the registration centre where they want to transfer.

The Commission further announced that the third phase will be carried out from 13th to 15th March 2025, covering M’mbelwa (Mzimba), Lilongwe, Lilongwe City, Mangochi District, Mangochi Municipality, Mwanza, Chikwawa, and Nsanje.