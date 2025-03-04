The Managing Director of Old Mutual Life Assurance, Mark Mikwamba, has encouraged girls to excel in science subjects and challenge the long-standing stereotype that mathematics and science are fields meant only for boys.

He made these remarks during the prize award ceremony of the Old Mutual 2024/2025 Mathematics Olympiad, where he commended the increasing participation of girls in the competition.

“It is exciting to note that 113 out of the 237 participants were girls and that one of them achieved the highest marks in one round of the competition,” said Mikwamba.

Acting Director of ODL and E-Learning at Mzuzu University, Dr Lydia Kishindo Mafuta, lauded Old Mutual for its continued support of the mathematics competition, which has been running for nearly a decade.

“Such initiatives are instrumental in nurturing young talent and fostering a culture of academic excellence, especially among girls,” said Mafuta.

Among the top performers, Princess Kanyatula, 16, from St Mary’s Secondary School in Zomba, won the top prize among female contestants, while Precious Chikonde, 16, from Magawa Secondary School in Mchinji, emerged as the overall winner.

The Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad is an annual competition aimed at promoting mathematical skills among students across the country, inspiring young minds to pursue careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).