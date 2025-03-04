The Mzimba Youth Organization (MYO) has expressed deep concern over the deaths of three pregnant women who passed away in the operating theatre at Mzimba District Hospital during cesarean sections.

According to the organization’s Executive Director, Rev. Moses Nkhana, MYO has already begun conducting its investigation into the matter. Although the investigation is not yet complete, preliminary findings suggest negligence on the part of the anaesthetic clinical technicians who performed the procedures.

“For example, we have been informed that the women were recommended for referral to Mzuzu Central Hospital, but the surgical team insisted on proceeding with the operations at Mzimba District Hospital,” said Nkhana.

He further stated that some hospital authorities are attempting to cover up the matter and protect the anaesthetists responsible for the surgeries.

As of now, MYO has called on the Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, to intervene. The organization has also warned that if those involved are not removed from their positions, it will organize protests to demand their dismissal.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Adrian Chikumbe, confirmed that the ministry is aware of the situation and is following up on the matter. Below is an excerpt from our interview with him:

Malawi24 Reporter: Thank you, sir. As the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, is the ministry aware of the deaths of three pregnant women who died in the theatre during cesarean sections? If so, what steps are being taken?

Adrian Chikumbe: First, let me confirm that, yes, the ministry is aware of the issue. We also appreciate you for bringing this matter to public attention. Currently, as a ministry, we are conducting a maternal audit, so we request time to complete our investigations.

Malawi24 Reporter: Okay, sir. But do you have any specific timeframe for when the investigations will be completed?

Adrian Chikumbe: At the moment, I cannot give a specific timeframe, but once the investigations are completed, we will inform you.

Malawi24 is withholding the names of the medical personnel who conducted the cesarean sections on the three pregnant women.

This incident comes at a time when the country is promoting safe motherhood and encouraging pregnant women to seek hospital care.