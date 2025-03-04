Patricia Kaliati has expressed concern over the timing of youth engagement sessions regarding the State of the Nation Address (SONA) and the budget.

She argues that such meetings should be held before the President delivers SONA to ensure that young people’s concerns are included in the address.

Kaliati believes that engaging with the youth after SONA makes their input irrelevant to the policy direction outlined in the speech.

She insists that meaningful dialogue should take place beforehand so that youth voices can be reflected in national plans.

Kaliati further pointed out that President Lazarus Chakwera recently faced embarrassment during an engagement with young people at the State House.

During the session, some youths asked him, “Are you the leader, or should we wait for someone else?”

According to Kaliati, Chakwera was unable to provide a direct response to the question.

She argues that such moments highlight the growing frustration among young people about being excluded from key decision-making processes.

Kaliati’s remarks come amid increasing calls for the government to be more responsive to youth concerns.

She believes that by involving young people in pre-SONA discussions, the government can better align its policies with their needs.

Her comments are likely to spark further debate on how Malawi engages its youth in governance and policymaking.